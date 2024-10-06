Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 9.7% – Still a Buy?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.60. 6,806,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 12,491,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

IREN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

