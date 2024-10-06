PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.93 and last traded at $92.93, with a volume of 37672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $801,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,793.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,649.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.