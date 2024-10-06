Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 155872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Almonty Industries Stock Up 10.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$224.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 million during the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.54% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

