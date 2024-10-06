Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 34381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Aurania Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Research analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.