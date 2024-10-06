Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.32, with a volume of 292026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

SVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.98.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total transaction of C$312,531.38. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

