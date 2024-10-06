TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
TRU Precious Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TRU Precious Metals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.