MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.11 and last traded at C$18.13, with a volume of 30212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.02.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$693.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.85.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 61.99% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
