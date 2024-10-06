Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.