Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
