Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.17. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,319.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

