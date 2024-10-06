DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.67. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.