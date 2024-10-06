StockNews.com Lowers Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $767.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.35. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Scholastic

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,470.54. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

