Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 61.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $2,850,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 185.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,826 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 81.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after purchasing an additional 574,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 420,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

