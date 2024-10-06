FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.70.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in FibroGen by 734.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

