Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $37.35 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $70,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,675.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $70,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,675.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,099 shares of company stock valued at $865,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 625.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

