Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,193 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

