Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

