Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

