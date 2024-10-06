Millennium Management LLC Has $18.49 Million Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,914 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $18,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,473.4% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CWH opened at $23.44 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.00 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,321.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

