Xponance Inc. Has $263.02 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,951,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,957,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,401,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.