AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Brady worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brady by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after buying an additional 106,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after buying an additional 106,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $216,020.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at $737,014.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $74.71 on Friday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

