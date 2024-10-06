Millennium Management LLC Has $18.73 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 314.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,888 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 37.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,165.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,654,176 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.