The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.