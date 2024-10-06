Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 322,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,011 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCRN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 622.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,807.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $421,807.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.24 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $425.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.