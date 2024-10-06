AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 57,070 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,070 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,433,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,931,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $11,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 833,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $8,258,000.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 4.9 %

SBH opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.77 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

