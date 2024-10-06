AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB opened at $236.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $238.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
