AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $236.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $238.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.