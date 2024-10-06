The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,150 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,423,000 after buying an additional 208,407 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $133,330,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,062,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 35.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $94.21 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $98.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.