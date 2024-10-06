9,151 Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anterix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Anterix by 7.0% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 178,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Anterix by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $662.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

