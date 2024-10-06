Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 517.60% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
