Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
ESP opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $32.00.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is 52.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Featured Stories
