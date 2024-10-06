Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEHR opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $354.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,690.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,067. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,690.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 769.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 974,028 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $23,229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 101.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,670,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 841,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 588,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 262,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

