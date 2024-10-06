Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

NYSE:WHG opened at $14.33 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 60,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $537,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.