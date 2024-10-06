Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE FENG opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

