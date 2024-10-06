Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MXC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.77%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.