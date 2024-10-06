Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
