Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

FSI opened at $3.33 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

