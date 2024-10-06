Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 31.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

