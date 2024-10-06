Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of CO opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $212.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.