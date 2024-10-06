Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 267932563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Colin Bird acquired 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($601,926.16). 18.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Further Reading

