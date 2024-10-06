Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$41.07 and last traded at C$40.96, with a volume of 882257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a C$39.00 price target on Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The stock has a market cap of C$72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 4.001004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

In related news, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$232,566.36. In related news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. Insiders sold 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

