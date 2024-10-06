Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.91. 60,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 486,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $643.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

