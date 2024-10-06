JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $209.75 and last traded at $207.25. 2,557,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,108,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day moving average of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $606.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

