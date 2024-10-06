Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,110 ($68.35) and last traded at GBX 5,050 ($67.55), with a volume of 80962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,100 ($68.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWK

Cranswick Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,404.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,635.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,438.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,910 ($65.68), for a total transaction of £810,150 ($1,083,667.74). In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($60.45), for a total transaction of £370,422.43 ($495,482.12). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,910 ($65.68), for a total value of £810,150 ($1,083,667.74). In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,128 shares of company stock worth $238,989,743. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.