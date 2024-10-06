Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 187,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 523,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Funko alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Funko

Funko Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $45,655,558.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,805 shares of company stock worth $18,215,169 over the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Funko by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after buying an additional 619,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.