NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.54 and last traded at $82.73. Approximately 2,490,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,743,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America lowered NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

NIKE Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

