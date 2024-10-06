Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.88 and last traded at $94.19. 1,305,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,082,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.