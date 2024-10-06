Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $396.32 and last traded at $390.81. 210,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,259,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.05. The company has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $242,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $242,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,361 shares of company stock valued at $20,523,830 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

