United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Up 15.6% – Still a Buy?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 58,128,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 14,326,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. The company has a market cap of £2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

