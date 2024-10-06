BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.22), with a volume of 3290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.16).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.31.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

