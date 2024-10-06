Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 1,960,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,272,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Novavax Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,322,000 after buying an additional 1,544,263 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,294,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $14,055,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 940.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

