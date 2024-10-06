Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 867,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,116,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,474,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,067,000 after purchasing an additional 702,233 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 1,595.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 671,521 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 708,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 506,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,686,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 480,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

